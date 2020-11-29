Terry Ann Brunner

1966-2020

Terry Ann Brunner, 54, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born August 18, 1966 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Nora (Roders) Brunner. She attended Kenosha Public Schools. After her schooling she worked at the Kenosha Achievement Center for many years. Terry was baptized into Christ at First Christian Church where she was a member. She also enjoyed assisting her father with his Lay Ministry at Brookside Care Center.

Terry enjoyed miniature golfing and going on vacation, having her suitcase always packed! She was Elvis' biggest fan and a fan of Dracula too. She loved to go to dances and bowling. Her favorite color was purple. She had sour cream with everything and lemon in her Coke! Terry loved animals and people. She felt that everyone she met should get a hug whether she knew them or not. To all of you reading this, Terry Ann is now sending you a big hug from Heaven!

Survivors include her sister, Darlene Giles of Kenosha, two brothers, Douglas (Jing) Brunner of Ankeny, IA and Daniel (Dee) Brunner of Cudahy. Terry was proud of her four nephews, Jeffery (Brei) Brunner, Jonathon (Jessica) Brunner, James (Cynda) Giles, Jr and Jia Wei (Xiao) Wang. Holding a special place in her heart were her two grand nieces, Vanessa and Sophia. Terry is also survived by several cousins and multiple friends.

Besides her parents, Terry Ann was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, James Giles, Sr.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the caring staff and the other residents at Windy Oaks in Pleasant Prairie where Terry was well loved and well cared for. Windy Oaks gave her not just a house to live in, but a place she considered her home for many years. We wish to thank Kenosha Achievement Center for giving her employment and purpose. And we wish to thank the staff and congregation at First Christian Church for their love and friendship. Often times Terry wasn't able to sit through an entire sermon, but she loved singing the hymns and giving the hugs!

A private burial is planned. Also, a memorial service will be planned to be held at First Christian Church sometime in the future.

