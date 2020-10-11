Theresa Carmela (Andrea) Crewe

1929-2020

Mrs. Theresa Carmela (Andrea) Crewe, wife of the late Dr. David O. Crewe, was called to eternal life on October 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born on June 6, 1929 in Kenosha, the sixth of seven children born to Giacomo "Jack" and Theresa (Lucchetti) Andrea. "Tree" as she is affectionately known to her family and friends, is survived by her six children, sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; and Theresa was thrilled to have two more on the way. Theresa is also survived by twenty four nieces and nephews, forty four great nieces and nephews, and many dear friends and extended family.

Theresa's childhood was filled with family – in addition to her parents and siblings, her grandparents and ten aunts and uncles at times resided with the Andrea family as they gradually arrived from Italy. Cornerstone to her childhood and young adult life was the family business, Jack Andrea, which, thanks to four generations of Andrea's remains to this day a gracious store and social hub for Kenoshians for the past 110 years.

Theresa attended St. Thomas School, Kenosha High School and graduated from Mount Mary College. While taking courses at Dominican College, Theresa met her best friend and love of her life, David Crewe. They were married on August 23, 1952 and celebrated fifty-six years of marriage together until David was called to eternal life in 2009. Their life together centered on faith and family, with countless family gatherings, celebrations and holidays with their siblings, children, nieces and nephews, and many family friends.

Theresa was the consummate hostess. Being a wonderful cook and baker was just the beginning of Theresa's warm hospitality. Even impromptu visitors to her home were greeted with a gracious meal and conversation. To visit her home, or to simply be in her presence, was to be truly welcomed, encouraged and nourished.

Theresa was known for her strong faith, love of family and friends, and her immense kindness and selflessness.

Theresa lived her life reflective of her unwavering faith. To quote one of her dear friends "It is an honor to be called friend by Tree. She is the finest example of a true Christian woman and role model".

Theresa's true calling was helping others. Most frequently this was through delivering a kind or encouraging word, or leading others to the strength of faith. Theresa was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and was most passionate about her involvement with the Human Concerns Committee. Theresa began Pantry Sunday, collecting and personally delivering food to local families in need each month for years.

Theresa was deeply proud of her Italian American heritage and the connection of her beloved community of Kenosha to Italy,and more specifically, to its sister city Cosenza. Theresa was staunchly American and proud of the opportunities and freedoms this country provides along with the responsibilities we have as Americans. Theresa and David, along with their friends, sponsored families from foreign countries that were at risk due to political oppression or war to come to America where they could be free to pursue their own American dreams.

Theresa was a member of The Kenosha Garden Club and a long-time member of the Towne Club. Theresa enjoyed two bridge clubs and would joke that she only 'tolerated' golf at Bristol Oaks CC but enjoyed this time with her sister Philomena.

Theresa is survived her six children, Mary (Michael) Salsieder of Elm Grove, Elizabeth (Paul) Schneider of Burlington, Dr. David J. (Michelle) Crewe of Milwaukee, Sara (Ray) Falci of Verona, Tim (Jane) Crewe of Montgomery, Texas and John (Marcella) Crewe of Manhasset, New York; sixteengrandchildren, Daniel (Brenna) Salsieder, Joseph Salsieder, Karl (Yuliana) Schneider, Katie (Gareth) Gabb, Brittany (Patrick) Fitzgerald, David Joseph Crewe, Anna Crewe, Frank (Anna) Falci, Micaela Falci, Laura (James) Fosson, Nicholas (Ashley) Crewe, Matthew Crewe, and Alex, Andrea, John Peter and Arianna Crewe, and eleven great grandchildren, and twenty four nieces and nephews. Theresa is also survived by two brother-in-laws, Harry Ciaciura and Fr. Ronald Crewe.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David O. Crewe, parents Jack and Theresa Andrea, siblings and their spouses: Dr. Matthew and Charlotte Andrea, Al and Anne Andrea, Edward Andrea, Philomena Andrea, Rita and Randy Noel and Virginia Ciaciura; sister-in-law Mary (Jim) Rome, nephew John Andrea, her nieces Jane Andrea and Mary Pat Andrea, and great nephew Adam Noel.

It is with heartfelt gratitude Theresa's family thanks Dr. Neil Shepler and staff, the staff of St. Catherine's / Froedtert Medical Center and the staff of the Willowbrook and Brookside communities for their care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17 at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church followed by a private interment at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be hosted on Friday, October 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Proko Funeral Home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: Theresa Crewe Scholarship Fund, St. Joseph Catholic Academy 2401 69th St., Kenosha, WI 53143.

