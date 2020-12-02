Thomas A. Fredericksen

1946 - 2020

Thomas A. Fredericksen, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

He was born on August 10, 1946, Thomas was the son of the late Frederick and Edith Fredericksen. He was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College.

On February 14, 1997, Thomas was united in marriage to Cynthia Oros. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Thomas proudly served his country in Vietnam in the US Navy from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1966. After being discharged from active duty he served in the Naval Reserves until 1970.

Thomas was employed as a Detective with the Kenosha Police Department and retired after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Navy Club Ship 40, VFW Post 7308, American Legion, Kenosha Explorer Scouts and Danish Brotherhood Lodge 14. Thomas was very active in Veteran's Affairs, enjoyed working on old cars and tractors, and loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne (Brian) Vergenz; his brother, James (Linda) Fredericksen; his father-in-law; Lee (Beverly) Oros; his brother-in-law, Rick (Angela) Oros; his sister-in-law, Kathy Oros and many cousins, nieces, godchildren and friends.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia (Oros) Fredericksen and his sister, Mary Christensen.

Funeral services honoring the life of Thomas will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home will full military honors. Private Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Thomas will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Kenosha Professional Police Association-Shop with a Cop, 1000 55th St, Kenosha, WI 53140. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

