Thomas Mullens

1943 - 2020

Thomas Mullens age 77 of Bassett, WI. passed away November 14, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1943. The son of the late Henry and Mary (Jones) Mullens.

Survived by his two children: Stephen Mullens Sr and Tracy (Gerald) Olson. Brother to Terry (Marlene) Mullens. Grandchildren Stephen Mullens Jr, Desiree Gauthier, Austin Gauthier, Makenna Olson and Marissa Olson.

Graveside services will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mound Prairie Cemetery in Twin Lakes, WI. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.