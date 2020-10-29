Timothy (Timmy) James Holm Jr.

2004 - 2020

Timothy (Timmy) James Holm Jr., 16, of Wauconda, IL passed away unexpectedly at home on October 23rd, 2020. He was born March 6, 2004 in Kenosha, WI to Nicole Wolf and Timothy J. Holm Sr.

He is survived by his parents, one sister, Brooklynn Holm, and beloved niece, Adelynn. He is also survived by his grandparents Debbie Holm, Mike (Dawn) Holm, Evie (James) Wicks, great grandmothers Joan Nebel, Jacqueline Zuhde, Carolyn Winchester, and Gerald (Geraldine) Wicks along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by grandfather Duane Wolf, great grandparents James W. Nebel, Loretta and William Holm, Will Winchester along with great uncles and great aunts.

Timmy was a student at Wauconda High School. He enjoyed skateboarding, fishing, video games and loved the great outdoors and spending time with family.

Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday October 31st, 2020 at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. Visitation from 9am – noon, followed by a service. Internment immediately following service will be at Transfiguration Catholic Cemetery in Wauconda.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home.

Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St. Wauconda, IL 60084.