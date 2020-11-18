Tonja Rose Stratton

1971 - 2020

Tonja Rose Stratton, "Frenchi", age 48, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 of a cardiac arrest in her home.

She was born December 7th, 1971 to William and Darlene (Ridolfi) Slater, Sr. Tonja graduated from Bradford High School, Class of '90.

On October 10th, 1998, she married Scott Stratton. They were blessed with three incredible children.

In addition to earning Server of the Year while waitressing, her "glittery" personality allowed her to put a smile on all of her patrons faces.

Nick-named "Frenchi" by her friends, Tonja was fun loving and free spirited who was known for always wearing glitter. She was continuously on the hunt for antiques and would often be found at rummage sales and swap meets. In recent years, painting homes became another source of enjoyment. Her curiosity and desire to learn, even enabled her to build a motorcycle!

Tonja's lovable spirit will be greatly missed by; her husband, Scott, her children Gabriella, Drake and Trevor; her parents, William and Darlene; three brothers, Jeffery, Jeremiah and William (Leah); her grandmother, Rosemary Ridolfi, along with loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, August Ridolfi; paternal grandparents' William and Loretta Slater and mother and father in law, Robert and Delores Stratton.

Bring your smiles and loving hearts to celebrate her life at the visitation which will be held on Thursday, November 19th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held privately. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Women's and Children's Horizon, Inc. 2525 63rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com