Truman "Gene" Creekmore

1941 - 2020

Truman "Gene" Creekmore, 79, of Kenosha WI passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, Saturday November 14, 2020 at Froedtert South (Kenosha Medical Center).

He was born on June 22, 1941 to the late Truman and Minnie (Horton) Creekmore in Savannah, Tennessee. He was educated in Savannah, Tennessee.

He entered the US Navy in San Bernardino, California in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1963.

Gene worked at AMC/Chrysler for 30 years and was proud to be a member of the Teamster union. After retiring from AMC he worked at Manutronics/Sanmina for 10 years.

Gene loved the outdoors. He never missed a deer hunting season. He liked to work with small engines and mechanics in his spare time.

Gene is survived by significant other Julie Woodworth, brother Charles Creekmore of California, his son Terry (Cindy) Creekmore of Polar, Wisconsin and daughter Jeannie Creekmore of Keaau, Hawaii and former spouse Sandra (Shafer) Creekmore.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Howard Creekmore and a sister Dene (Creekmore) Smith, and his former spouse Leilani (Baken) Creekmore and their daughter Debra (Mark) Greko.

Due to the current state of pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.