Tyler Aaron Stephen Boggs

1995 - 2020

Age 24, of Lake Geneva passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born November 1, 1995 to Terry and Heather (nee Sparks) Boggs in Burlington, WI. His early life was spent in Burlington and Lake Geneva. He was a graduate from Badger High School in the class of 2014. He was employed by Catalyst Exhibits in Pleasant Prairie, WI working various jobs in all departments of the company. He was an extremely hard worker, very mechanically inclined and very gifted at problem solving and fixing things. Tyler loved the outdoors: he enjoyed hiking, the islands of Hawaii and motorcycle riding. When he was not outdoors, he enjoyed playing video games and spending time in the kitchen- cooking. More than anything he loved spending time with his best 4-legged friend "Maui".

Tyler is survived by and will truly be missed by, his parents, grandfather Stephen Boggs, grandmother Dolly Sparks, siblings Christian (Alison Van Horn) Boggs, and Allie (Justin Graves) Boggs, nieces, and nephews: Hayden, Quinley, Owen and Wade Graves, his friend, who was like a brother, Morgan Tisa and his dog Maui. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Arthur Sparks, grandmother Brenda Boggs, great-grandmother Christina Russell and Aunt Martha Boggs.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Lake Geneva Police Department, extended family and friends that have been reaching out the family at this difficult time.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Veterans Terrace (589 Milwaukee Ave. Burlington, WI 53105) from 3:00 PM until 5:45 PM. A memorial service for Tyler will be held at Veterans Terrace on Tuesday, October 13th at 6:00 PM led by Pastor Scott Boggs.

All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to help keep our community safe and healthy.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com