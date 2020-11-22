Vernon G. Jensen

1930 - 2020

Vernon G. Jensen, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

He was born on July 20, 1930 to the late Chester and Hazel (St. Louis) Jensen in Kenosha and was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Sitting in a boat, reeling in walleye, was one of Vernon's favorite things to do. He met his future wife Sharon Stallman while on a vacation trip to Minnesota in November of 1960. He took her fishing. They were married on September 29, 1962 St. Mary's Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes, MN.

Vernon was a truck driver for AMC/Chrysler for many years and was a member of UAW Local #72.

Vernon was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was a devoted family man and loved all of them dearly. He was so proud of his children and adored his grandchildren. He was looking forward to meeting his great granddaughter due in December.

Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Sharon, his daughter Lynn Arenson of Fort Collins, CO, his son Mark Jensen of Appleton, his grandchildren Taylor (Alex) Drexler of Steamboat, CO and Kyle Arenson of Fort Collins, CO, his siblings Donald (Joyce) Jensen of Kenosha, Sandy Becker of Milwaukee and Wayne (Rita) Jensen of Anchorage, AK, his sister-in-law Vonnie Jensen of Appleton and his former son-in-law Tim Arenson of Fort Collins, CO. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by a brother Chester Jensen Jr., and a brother-in-law Bill Becker.

Private Funeral Services were held for the family due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Alliance for the loving and compassionate care given to Vernon.

