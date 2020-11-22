Veronica J. Maurer

1942 - 2020

Veronica "Ronnie" Josephine (Zalubowski) Maurer, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 78 years old.

Born on July 17, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Lucian and Margaret (Helf) Zalubowski. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Catholic High School.

On May 30, 1964, Veronica was united in marriage to Thomas Maurer at St. James Catholic Church. For over 56 years they built a beautiful marriage and raised four children.

Veronica was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Racine, WI.

Most of her life was dedicated to taking care of her family and working alongside her husband at their family owned business Maurer Lawn & Garden Center and Floral Shoppe. After high school she was employed as an Administrator for the Welfare Office and right before her retirement she worked part-time at the Boston Store as a Service Desk Associate.

Veronica loved her family and was happiest when her house was full. She lived for hosting family holidays, decorating the house for every special occasion, cooking fabulous meals and baking with her grandchildren. Veronica cared deeply for her family and friends and would drop everything at a moment's notice to help someone she loved. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was an avid bridge player and was a member of numerous bridge clubs. She met many of her lifelong friends through church and playing bridge.

Veronica is survived by her husband, Thomas; her children, Matthew (Nicole) Maurer, Aimee (Michael) Suyko, Katie (Mitch) Liggett and Steven (Amy) Maurer; her grandchildren, Megan, Ashley and Hannah Maurer, Ainslie, Parker and Colin Suyko, Owen and Max Liggett, Mackenzie-Kay Maurer and Brennan Huff.

In addition to her parents, Veronica was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Namovitch and Marjorie Griffin.

Funeral services honoring Veronica's life will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, Racine, WI 53403. A visitation for Veronica will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Veronica's wonderful friends who have been so helpful in providing meals and to Father Thomas from St. Lucy's for visiting Veronica at a moment's notice to provide her and the family with emotional and spiritual support.

