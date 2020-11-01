Victor C. Cascio

1932-2020

Victor Carl Cascio, 88, of Kenosha, WI was called to eternal rest with the grace of the sacraments and his family by his side on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Born in Sacramento, CA, on April 13,1932, he was the son of the late Anthony and Rose Cascio. Victor grew up in Rockford, IL. At the age of 3, he was diagnosed with polio, which never stopped Victor from living a full and active life.

Victor (Veto) is preceded in death by his sisters, Angela (Raymond) Eklund and Bertha (Vito) Santini. Victor is survived by his sisters, Mary (Jerry) Angileri and Josephine (Chuck) Matthews who reside in Rockford, IL.

Victor attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison and graduated with high honors and a degree in Physical Therapy.

Victor was married in 1957 and is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Jean Howell from Rockford, IL.

Victor's professional healthcare career began at Rockford Memorial Hospital. He was then recruited by Kenosha Memorial Hospital administrator, Riley McDavid, and became Chief Physical Therapist. In his later years and under hospital administrator Richard O. Schmidt, Victor as Chief Physical Therapist help expand the Physical Therapy department ten-fold before his retirement. He opened Rehab Center West under Kenosha Hospital and Medical Center. In addition to working at the hospital, Victor also worked part time at Sheridan Nursing Home in Kenosha to support his family.

During his healthcare career, Victor invented multiple products that advanced the physical therapy industry. Victor also was co-founder and president of Kenosha's MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Society.

Victor and Patricia raised a close family of nine children. In order from oldest to youngest: Stephen (Linda) Cascio, Colana (Kelly) Hutchinson, Victor Jr. (Beth) Cascio, Timothy (Michelle) Cascio, Kamela (David) Gleason, Maria (Adam) Andrews, Mario (Christine) Cascio, Anthony Cascio, and Patrick (Jody) Cascio.

Victor and Patricia were blessed with 33 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

On the weekends during his career, Victor would be found with a hammer and saw, remodeling their cape-cod home making room for additional bedrooms, larger kitchen and an additional family rooms as God blessed Victor and Patricia with nine children. Victor along with his wife, had a love and passion for plants and nature in and around their home. Nurturing a seed to a bloom gave him great pleasure. Victor eventually even learned the unique art of Bonsai.

During Victor's earthly sojourn, you could never separate him from the love of his life, Patricia. Together, they showed those around them that love can only be achieved through the joy of sacrifice. Their model of sacrifice was Christ crucified.

May God grant that we all meet together as a family once again in the heavenly fatherland.

We would like to thank Fr. John Graziano, Fr. Dwight Campbell, and Fr. John Richetta for providing Victor with the holy sacraments of the Church and to Dr. Joseph Paukner and Mark Petersen, PA for their expert care in managing Victor's health.

Donations will be used for a set of Gregorian Masses for his soul and we ask you to please continue to pray for the repose of his soul.

Family condolences and visitation will be at 9am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, in Kenosha, WI. A Requiem Tridentine Mass will follow at 10am.

Entombment will follow the Mass at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Victor's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com