Vilma A. Roman

1936-2020

Vilma A. Roman, 84, of Kenosha passed away on October 30th, 2020 at Casa Del Mar.

Vilma was born on December 14th, 1936 in Guatemala, the daughter of the late Ernesto & Juana (Soto) Penate. She was educated in the schools of Guatemala. Vilma married Alberto Roman on March 17, 1962. She was employed as a Trauma RN for hospitals and Certified Nursing Assistant for many years. She was a member at Immanuel United Methodist church. Her hobbies included singing, going to church, cheering for the Packers, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children; Vilma (Tom) Rovik of Kenosha, Edna (Eric) Nelson of Kenosha, Mario (Ninive Perez) Roman of Guatemala, sister; Ela Penate of Guatemala, Brother; Eynar Penate of Guatemala, grandchildren; Samuel (Meagan) Rovik, Alyssa (Adam DeBree), Andrea, Cynthia, Ryson, and Sophia.

Vilma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alberto, and a child at birth, Ida Ninette.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future at a private location.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com


Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 8, 2020.
