Violet Rosalie Edmark

1928-2020

Violet Rosalie Edmark, 91, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Brookside Care Center.

Violet was born on December 18, 1928 in Quarri, WI the daughter of the late Constant and Annunciada (Molinaro) Brau. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Violet married Donn Edmark on June 7, 1952, in Kenosha. Violet worked in retail for over 27 years. Violet was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 30, 1954, and she remained faithful until her death. Violet's hobbies included Italian cooking but most of all, she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Donn; parents, Constant and Annunciada Brau; brothers, Joseph, Robert, Rudolph and Alfred; sister, Joan and a grandson, James Michael Slater.

Survivors include her children, Cassandra (Steven) Slater of Kenosha; Bradley K. (Susan) Edmark of Hereford, AZ, Bruce K. (Mary) Edmark of Kenosha, Leah (John) Johnson of Kenosha, Curtis (Carol) Edmark of Kenosha; sister, Gena Travis of Burlington; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 19th at 1:00PM. Please contact Curtis Edmark at [email protected] for the virtual information.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com


Published by Kenosha News on Dec. 4, 2020.
