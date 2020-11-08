Virginia ""Jean"" Cummings

1929 - 2020

Virginia "Jean" Cummings, age 91, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

Born on July 14, 1929, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Jasper and Rose (Valente) Ritacca. She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford.

On June 30, 1951, she married Fred Cummings at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children and 62 years of marriage.

Jean started her employment with Walgreens as a soda jerk advancing to book keeper. She later worked for Open Pantry until her retirement. Her fellow employees at Walgreens became lifelong friends; meeting monthly for 63 years.

A member of St. Anthony Catholic Church; she was active with the parish in her younger years. Jean was creative, especially with sewing and baking. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and taking yearly trips to Las Vegas with her husband.

Jean is survived by her children, James (Lisa) Cummings of Madison and Carol (Keith) Drysdale of Kenosha; grandchildren, Meghan and Gabrielle Cummings and Nathan and Sarah Drysdale along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, and her husband, Fred; Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Carmella Ritacca, Alice Rossi and Eugene, who died in infancy.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Fr. McDermott from Mt. Carmel Catholic Church for coming out so late to administer the last rites- which meant so much to Jean and her family.

A Memorial Service honoring Jean will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Green Ridge Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

