Viva Sue (McCarley) Ano

1941 - 2020

Viva Sue (McCarley) Ano of Zion, Illinois, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 11, 2020.

Sue was Born in Bexar, Alabama on February 24, 1941 to Mary Janice and Cecil McCarley. She graduated from Zion Benton Township High School in 1960. She had a 32-year career as a Teacher's Aide at Shiloh Park, Beach Park, and Fox Lake Junior High Schools. She was most happy working with Special Education Students. Making her permanent home in Zion, IL, Sue enjoyed eating at Home Run in Kenosha and spending time with her family, especially her two daughters and four grandchildren. She had a deep love for God and faith in Jesus, and her life reflected it. Sue had a kind and generous heart and was known to help people in need. Her passion was selecting the perfect Hallmark Cards and sending them to friends and family with her heartfelt, carefully worded notes inside.

She is survived by her two daughters; Robbin (Mike) Parker and Cindee (Joe) Werda; and her four grandchildren; Terry Learsch, Katie (Luke) Nennig, Emilee (Learsch) Ellerbusch, and Sara Parker. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt.Olivet Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to Robin Way Assisted Living Community in Kenosha where she enjoyed living this past year at 7377 88th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142.

Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.