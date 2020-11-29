Wiley "Jeff" J. Hazen

1945 - 2020

Wiley "Jeff" Jeffery Hazen, loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather died November 23, 2020, at the age of 75 at his residence with his wife, Mary, by his side.

Jeff's good nature and quick smile were a light for all in his life. He was a man who always went out of his way to help others, never wanting anything in return. And he showed kindness and respect to all who knew him.

A true outdoorsman, Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and golf and for many years was an active member of Kenosha Bowmen. He loved nothing more than spending his days on his boat reeling in fish as well as sharing that pastime with his wife and children and eventually his grandchildren. Jeff showed those he loved his unwavering support and faithfully attended every extracurricular and sporting event of his grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, and on their many road trips, would drive miles off route to fit in visits with extended family and old friends.

Born in Stambaugh, MI, on August 17, 1945 to James and Jessie, Jeff grew up in Watersmeet, MI with his six brothers and sisters. He eventually moved to Kenosha where he married the love of his life and raised three daughters.

An extremely hard worker, Jeff found camaraderie and made many friendships during his 36 years as a machinist at Alfa Laval/Tri-Clover.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; three daughters, Dawn (Gregory) Eckert, Cindy Rupp (Garrett Fairbanks), and Lori Hazen (Robert Brice); five grandchildren, Kelly Leisner, Richard Gabriel, Joshua Eckert, Rachel Eckert, and Cecelia Brice; five great-grandchildren, Dameon, Jackson, Aria, Elle and Mathew; two sisters, Dora Bongle and Gloria Tesch; one brother, Kim Hazen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Hazen; his mother, Jessie (Sparks) Davis; his brothers, James Hazen and Henry Hazen; his sisters, Jackie May and Ann Ahtonen; his mother-in-law, Odile (Everard) Bernhardt; and his father-in-law, Christian Bernhardt.

Jeff's remains will be placed in Sunset Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha, WI at a private burial for immediate family only. Due to the current health pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Alliance for the support and care provided in Jeff's final months. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10221 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated.

