William Arthur Stanley

1928 - 2020

William Arthur Stanley: 91 years old of Antioch, IL passed away peacefully Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the Addison of Pleasant Prairie, WI. He was born December 20, 1928 to C Frank and Helen (neé Hopf) Stanley in Kenosha, WI. He attended St. Mark's grade school and graduated from the first class of Mary D Bradford High School. Bill competed on the CYO and the Kenosha YMCA swim teams. He lettered in swimming at Bradford High School and was a proud member of the "W" Club at the University of Wisconsin Madison. Bill set multiple swimming records at both the Kenosha YMCA and UW Madison where he graduated in 1951.

On July 5, 1952 he married Patricia Golen. Bill and Pat had four children. Pat took ill and passed away in 1962. On May 18, 1963 he married Jean Reid, later adding a 5th child to the family. Bill began working for American Family Insurance and in 1965 he became the companies' first District Manager in Illinois. In 1971 Bill moved his family to Antioch, Illinois living on Bluff Lake where he enjoyed swimming, water skiing and entertaining his many business associates and friends. Bill excelled as a manager, winning numerous awards as the top district in the company. Bill was a huge believer in giving back and supporting his community. He was a charter member of the Antioch Rotary Club as well as a member of the Antioch Lions Club for over 40 years. Bill and Jean were long standing members and supporters of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Antioch and Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Estero, Florida. Golf was one of Bill's greatest joys and past-times which he enjoyed from the age of 14 until 90. He and Jean traveled extensively with a variety of friends and family. In retirement Bill and Jean split their time between Antioch and Estero, FL. In 2018 due to declining health, Bill and Jean moved to The Addison of Pleasant Prairie, where Bill was thrilled to be back in Wisconsin and in Pleasant Prairie very near to where his Grandfather first settled in 1851.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Jean, children Susan (Brian) Buehlman, Kathleen (Fred) Gold, William D (Julie) Stanley, James (Jenifer) Stanley and Carolyn Stanley; eight grandchildren Elizabeth, Michael, Jennifer, Cara, Amanda, Reid, Nathan and Rachel; and three great grandchildren Samantha, Charlotte and Asher. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Patricia and brother Charles.

Memorial Visitation Friday October 16, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday October 17 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Peter Church 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Antioch Rotary Club, or the Antioch Lions Club.

As special thanks to the staff at the Addison as well as Hospice Alliance for the care they provided to Bill.