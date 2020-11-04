William Bredek

1948 - 2020

William Bredek, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Born in Kenosha on October 6, 1948, he was the son of William and Delores (Bryski) Bredek. He attended local schools and graduated from Tremper High School.

Bill proudly served in the US Army with the 4th Infantry Division-Central Highlands in Vietnam, from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1970.

On September 3, 1993, he was united in marriage to Marta Kuczenski in Phelps, WI. He nicknamed Marta "Earth Angel" because that was the name of the song from their first dance together. Bill talked about his Earth Angel a lot and anyone who knew him could attest to that.

He was employed with Chrysler for 41 years until his retirement in 2008. He took great pride in driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee; which he always kept clean and shiny.

Bill was not only a member of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans but served tirelessly on the Honor Guard. You could always find Bill proudly fundraising for the KAVV too. Bill was a member of UAW Local 72; who enjoyed going to the annual Labor Fest. He was a member of the Alano Club and served on the board for the New H.O.P.E. Council. He enjoyed going up north-fishing, bonfires and then escaping to the casino. A man of chance and charity, he participated in raffles with his family and scratch off Lotto tickets. Watching Packer games with his sons made him happy along with sitting in the back yard watching all the different birds and spending time with his grandchildren. Never lost for conversation, he loved talking about all the movies and TV programs he watched. And no matter where Bill was or what he was doing; you could find Bill rockin' out to the Rolling Stones.

He is survived by his wife, Marta; his mother, Delores Thiel; children, William (Lindi Sebena) Bredek, Matthew (Jeanna Rubjerg) Bredek and Joseph Bredek; his step daughter, Liana Escott; grandchildren, Kaylie Bredek, McKenna Bredek and Nolan Kueny; his sister Jeanette Bredek and his half-sisters, Kathy Bredek, Jamie and Christy Rhinamaki.

William was preceded in death by his father, William Bredek, Sr. and his step father, Richard Thiel.

Special thank you to the staff at Hospice Alliance, Inc. for their compassionate care of William and his family.

Services honoring the life of William will be held on at 5:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Piasecki Funeral Home, with full military honors. Private inurnment will be held in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6th from 3:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials to the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans, 8823 104th Ave., Pl. Prairie, WI, 53158 or Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pl. Prairie, WI, 53158 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com