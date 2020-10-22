William ""Bill"" ""Chilly"" S. Finnigan

1954 - 2020

William "Bill" "Chilly" S. Finnigan, 66, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on February 6, 1954 to the late Virgil and Imelda (Thom) Finnigan in Tomah, WI.

He entered the US Marines on May 12, 1975 and was honorably discharged on December 1, 1978, serving during Vietnam.

Chilly enjoyed watching game shows, playing Yahtzee and cards. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Chilly is survived by his loving daughter Heather-Rose Haskins, his grandson Ian Nicholas Schultz and his brothers Pat, Steve, Mike, Jim, John, Brian and Gene and sisters Peg, Dorothy and Mary.

He is preceded in death by a sister Kathy Onslow and brothers Jeff, Robert and Virg.

Visitation for Chilly will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Noon) with a Funeral Service and Full Military Honors to follow at the Bruch Funeral Home. Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. For your safety, masks are required and encourage social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times. Interment will be held on Friday, November 13th at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Chilly's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net