William F. ""Spud"" Nielson

1928-2020

William F. "Spud" Nielson, 92, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Froedtert South – Kenosha.

Born in Milwaukee, on August 17, 1928, he was the son of the late Hilbert and Gertrude (Schillabeer) Nielson. Spud served honorably in the US Air Force at the end of WWII from 1945 until he was honorably discharged in 1949.

On June 7, 1952, he married Dorothy Landt in Manitowoc. They lived in several states including Idaho, where Spud worked on the first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus; then they settled on making Kenosha their home.

Spud was an electrician with the IBEW for many years, working for several different contractors. Ultimately, he retired from UW Parkside in 1993 as the Director of Facilities.

Not only did Spud enjoy flying, he was also a certified flight instructor and was a member of the Kenosha Flying Sports Club. He was an avid sports fan, coaching, playing in the semi-pro league Manitowoc Chiefs, and specifically of the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing on Lake Erie, bowling, and classic car restoration.

Surviving Spud is his wife of 68 years, Dorothy; four children, Jody (Lawrence) Seibel, Gary (Julie) Nielson, Laurie (William) Rock, and David (Maureen) Nielson; seven grandchildren, Natalie, Marissa, Jeremy, Ashley (Cody), Heather, Augustin, and Kayla; and one great-grandson, Elias. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Sheri Nielson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Facial coverings are required. Private service at 11:00 a.m. with full military honors. To stream the service live, copy and paste the following link into your browser at 11:00 a.m. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/588854

Interment will take place privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

