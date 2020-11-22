William H. "Bill" Spencer III

1927-2020

William H. "Bill" Spencer III, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home, with his daughters and granddaughter at his side.

Born in Manhattan, NY, on May 21, 1927, he was the son of the late William and Corrine (Janson) Spencer II.

Bill enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1946.

On February 3, 1948, he married Shirley Ann Jensen in Chicago. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2004.

Bill worked as a firefighter for the Kenosha Fire Department for over 35 years, and it was his passion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, spending time with his dog Annie, and having coffee every morning with friends.

Survivors include his daughters, Susan and Lenore Spencer; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel B. Spencer; and a son-in-law, David Perotto.

Visitation for Bill will take place on Monday, November 30th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Wear your casual clothes, just like Bill would. Facial coverings are required for attendance. Interment will be private.

