William H. "Bill" Spencer III
1927-2020
William H. "Bill" Spencer III, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home, with his daughters and granddaughter at his side.
Visitation for Bill will take place on Monday, November 30th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Wear your casual clothes, just like Bill would. Facial coverings are required for attendance. Interment will be private.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Bill's Online Memorial Book at: