William H. "Bill" Spencer III

1927-2020

William H. "Bill" Spencer III, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home, with his daughters and granddaughter at his side.

Visitation for Bill will take place on Monday, November 30th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Wear your casual clothes, just like Bill would. Facial coverings are required for attendance. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Bill's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144
Nov
30
Service
6:00p.m.
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144
Bill was a firefighter who worked with my dad, Jim Douglass and so many other good people serving the city of Kenosha. I came to know Bill as a friend and mentor, and I have many great memories of learning the art of hunting and fishing with Bill while I was a young man. He was most certainly a man of principles and a strong sense of goodwill towards others. We shared a strong love for the Marine Corps, and I owe a debt of gratitude to my dad, Bill, Dick Rugg, Wayne Smith and so many others who encouraged me and helped me set my compass bearing for life. Susie and Lenore, I send my heartfelt sympathy on this occasion of your dad's passing. I know that his presence in your life meant a great deal. To Bill: Semper Fidelis, old friend. Another Marine has reported for duty guarding the streets above us all.
Colonel Jeff Douglass, USMC (Ret)
November 23, 2020
Condolences.... Love Ya .. Bill
Mike Hopkins
November 22, 2020