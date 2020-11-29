William H. "Bill" Spencer III

1927-2020

William H. "Bill" Spencer III, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home, with his daughters and granddaughter at his side.

Visitation for Bill will take place on Monday, November 30th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Wear your casual clothes, just like Bill would. Facial coverings are required for attendance. Interment will be private.

