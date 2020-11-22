William J. Drennen

1947 - 2020

William J. Drennen, age 73, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Froedtert South- Kenosha Medical Center.

Born in Waukegan on September 10, 1947, he was the son of the late Wayne and Mary (Hibel) Drennen. He attended local schools and graduated from Waukegan High School. He furthered his education with an Associate's Degree in Business from the College of Lake County.

From 1965-1969, Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was employed for over 30 years in a civil service capacity with the U.S. Government. Most of his employment was with the Great Lakes Recruit Training Center, but he and Pat did spend over 5 years in the Far East ('97-'02) where he was hired as Director of Transportation and was based out of Yokosuka, Japan. He was responsible for all 7 of the United States naval and naval air stations throughout the entire country. He returned to Great Lakes where he finished out his service retiring in 2003. He was honored with a multitude of awards, medals and commendations, but his final in 2002 was Transportation Director of the Year for all Naval facilities internationally for his services in the Japan Region.

He and his wife Pat spent 35 wonderful years together which brought Bill to Kenosha in 1989.

Bill was hard-working and a Jack-of-all-trades. There was nothing he couldn't do. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, attending classic car shows and especially traveling. His favorites were Ireland and Hawaii, but he was happy to go anywhere Pattie dragged him. Bill was quiet, funny, was ALWAYS there to lend a hand and a perfectionist to an annoying degree. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Jennifer Drennen; two grandchildren, Storm and Nicholas Drennen. By his brother-in-law, Tim Dinan and his sisters-in-law, Beth and Kathy Dinan.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Tom and Paul Drennen.

Funeral services honoring Bill's life will be held at a later date. Memorial remembrances can be made in Bill's honor to Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 and would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com