Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William "Critter" Schultz
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

William ""Critter"" Schultz

1943 - 2020

William "Critter" Schultz, 76 years old of Salem, WI passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Kenosha, WI. He was born October 27, 1943 to the late William "Dynie" and Evelyn (Benuska) Schultz in Kenosha, WI.

Survivors include, two sons, Billy and Tommy Schultz; sister, Arlene Drag; brother, Robert Schultz; niece, Tracy Ison; nephew, Robert Schultz; several grandchildren; and many additional nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Life for William will be held from 1:00PM until 6:00PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Drifters Bar and Grill, 24317 75th St, Salem, WI 53168. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for William at www.strangfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Drifters Bar and Grill
24317 75th St,, Salem, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.