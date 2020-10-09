William ""Critter"" Schultz

1943 - 2020

William "Critter" Schultz, 76 years old of Salem, WI passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Kenosha, WI. He was born October 27, 1943 to the late William "Dynie" and Evelyn (Benuska) Schultz in Kenosha, WI.

Survivors include, two sons, Billy and Tommy Schultz; sister, Arlene Drag; brother, Robert Schultz; niece, Tracy Ison; nephew, Robert Schultz; several grandchildren; and many additional nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Life for William will be held from 1:00PM until 6:00PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Drifters Bar and Grill, 24317 75th St, Salem, WI 53168. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for William at www.strangfh.com.