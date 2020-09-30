Alma Temte Johnson

Alma Temte Johnson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. Alma was born Oct 3, 1939, to Howard and Helen Temte, and was raised in La Crosse's North Side on George street. She attended school at Franklin Elementary and Logan Junior and Senior High Schools. After graduation, Alma worked in many jobs around the La Crosse area, providing clerical and customer support services. After a brief time in Southern California, she returned to La Crosse, then moved to Minneapolis. There she met and married Myron Johnson. Their life was spent in many locations around the country, as he pursued his career in finance.

Alma loved gardening and was proud of her certification as a Master Gardener.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Eric (Diana) Temte and Linse (Nancy) Temte; and her husband, Myron. She is survived by her brother, William (Louise) Temte of Onalaska; and by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

After Myron passed away, Alma lived in St. Paul, in a memory care facility. She then moved to Eagle Crest South and spent her last years there with severe Alzheimer's. She received wonderful care from the staff at Eagle Crest.

Alma will be buried at Oak Grove Cemetery in a private service, officiated by Pastor Joanne Richmond. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, the Gundersen Medical Foundation, or the charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.