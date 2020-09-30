Arden 'Ardy' George Krueger Sr.

Arden "Ardy" George Krueger Sr., passed away peacefully at Caledonia Care and Rehab Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with his three daughters at his side. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia, Minn. Fr. Robert Horihan and Fr. Matthew Wagner will officiate. Burial at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Freeburg, Minn., will follow the funeral service. Mask will be required and social distancing will be followed. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.