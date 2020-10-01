Menu
Thomas Allyn Anderson Ph.D.

Thomas Allyn Anderson, Ph.D.

Thomas Allyn Anderson, Ph.D., was an esteemed colleague to many, a giving friend to all, a father of two daughters, and a loving husband. He passed away in his sleep on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Thomas was born March 21, 1953, in La Crosse. He was the second of two sons born to Kenneth Verle and Ruth Ann Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Anderson; two daughters, April Anderson of Davenport and Jordan (Lee) Hess of Grimes, Iowa; and his brother, Dr. Kenneth Anderson of Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Thomas received his first undergraduate degree from Viterbo College, La Crosse, and his Master's and PhD degrees from the University of Iowa, in mathematical logic. He also achieved a PhD in history and referred to himself as a "Vietnam Scholar" and "Meta Mathematician."

On Sept. 15, 2020, Thomas and his high school sweetheart, Valerie (Harvey) Anderson, reunited after 49 years and were married at the Kohl Mansion in Davenport, Iowa, where Thomas resided the past three years, post retirement. Thomas was an academic scholar with a plethora of research papers published in the field of mathematics, spending his entire professional career as a Professor of Mathematics and Statistics, at St. Ambrose University. In 1986, he became an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, receiving tenure in 1993, and rank of professor in 1999. Thomas retired in May of 2018, after 32 years of distinguished service as the Department Chair of Mathematics and Instructional Technology. One of his greatest professional achievements was implementing Internet capabilities for the St. Ambrose University campus for all programs and students. In the words of his long-time friend and colleague, Victor Vega, "Tom was a remarkable man with an amazing life story. He was a visionary, a 'Renaissance Man.' He alone assembled the greatest team of mathematics professors in the history of St. Ambrose University, serving as the Department Chair."

A ceremony of close friends and family will be held at 2 pm. Friday, Oct. 2, at Runge Mortuary & Crematory, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa. There will also be a memorial gathering from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A virtual service will also be available for those that cannot attend. Mr. Frank Kilpsch will preside over the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the St. Ambrose University Scholarship Fund and the Humane Society of Scott County, Iowa. Condolences for Thomas' wife, Valerie J. Anderson, may be sent to 1101 W. 9th St., Apt. #307, Davenport, Iowa, 52804.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
Oct
2
Service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
Val, Martha, Micah, Mason, amd me send our thoughts and prayers. Cherish those memories. Write them down and illustrate them. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.

Hugs from the Boswell family
Ken/ Martha Boswell
Coworker
September 30, 2020
Tom was funny and sharp, with a kind heart. I greatly appreciated his collegiality. He is missed.
Robin Anderson
Coworker
September 30, 2020
Valerie, April, and Jordan,
I teach in Marketing & Sales at St. Ambrose. While Tom and I were not in the same department, we were both on the 4th Floor of St. Ambrose and I frequently met him in the hallways. I want to let you know it was always a pleasure talking to Tom - a kind person and enjoyable colleague. A number of students shared complimentary remarks to me regarding Tom as well. Sometimes these types of comments don't reach the family but I wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed working at St. Ambrose with Tom. Have a blessed day!
John Byrne
Friend
September 30, 2020
All of us at St. Ambrose University express our sorrow at Tom's passing, and we send our prayers and condolences to his family and friends.
Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, President
Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ
Coworker
September 30, 2020