Marian E. Roesler

Marian E. Roesler, 92, of rural La Crosse passed away at her home Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, May 2, 1928, to Rudie and Lucy (Klug) Kammel.

In recognizing the risks presented by COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family members only will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation for the general public will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. Those in attendance are asked to practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering.

A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel.