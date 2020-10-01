Marilouise K. Stigen

LA CROSSE/MASON CITY, Iowa -- Marilouise K. Stigen, 89, of La Crosse and formerly of Mason City passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care Center in La Crosse. She was born Sept. 6, 1931, to Edwin and Minnie (Karlstad) Blihovde in Coon Valley. She was baptized into the Christian faith Oct. 4, 1931, and confirmed May 27, 1945. On April 25, 1950, she was united in marriage to Roger W. Stigen, at the Upper Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Marilouise was a life-long Lutheran and a member of St. Paul's ELCA Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

She was a loving wife and dedicated mother. She loved baking, cooking, needlework and was an avid reader. She was a true animal lover and spoiled many lucky dogs throughout her life. Marilouise also provided service to the community by being a member of the Moose Lodge and participating in volunteer work. She was a member of Son's of Norway and offered many of her hours to service in the church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Chapman of La Crosse, Shelly (Mike) Lorens of Holmen, Becky (Troy) Stayton of Black River Falls, and Audra (Sean) McKinley of St. Louis, Mo.; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Stigen. She was a loving grandmother to Amie, Laura, Eric and April Stigen, Michael and Chris Chapman, Mitchell and Emma Lorens, Noah and Ava Stayton, James, Grace and Brandon McKinley. She was blessed to also have many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; and her son, Pastor Edwin Stigen. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and her three sisters, Eunice Peterson, Elaine Steenburg and Olive Rudie.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a face mask and respect social distancing guidelines. A recording of her services will be uploaded on to the Torkelson Funeral Home website for anyone unable to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the family where the funds will be dispersed to some of Marilouise's special organizations. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.