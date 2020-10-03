Lieanna Kay Owen

HOLMEN -- Lieanna Kay Owen, 67, of Holmen died at home Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 10, 1952, in La Crosse, the third oldest child of Anton and La Vonne (Rhode) Lund. She was married to Patrick Owen Feb. 10, 1984, in Iowa.

Lieanna will be greatly missed by her children, Steven (Stacy) Owen, Roger (Erin) Owen, Patrica (Nathan) White, and Timothy (Angel) Owen; grandchildren, Steven Jr., Daytona Owen, Bristol Owen, Chevy Owen, Cruze Owen, Mercedes Owen, Zara Owen, Elliott White, and Kylie Hanson; siblings, Harla Halverson, Terry (Chris) Lund, Candace Lund, William Lund, Becky (Jeff) Michaels, Fred (Cathy) Lund, Janet Leitner, and Lisa (Marty) Putz; also nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.

A celebration of Lieanna's life will be held at a later date. Cremation services will be performed by Dickinson Funeral Home.