Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lieanna Kay Owen
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Lieanna Kay Owen

HOLMEN -- Lieanna Kay Owen, 67, of Holmen died at home Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 10, 1952, in La Crosse, the third oldest child of Anton and La Vonne (Rhode) Lund. She was married to Patrick Owen Feb. 10, 1984, in Iowa.

Lieanna will be greatly missed by her children, Steven (Stacy) Owen, Roger (Erin) Owen, Patrica (Nathan) White, and Timothy (Angel) Owen; grandchildren, Steven Jr., Daytona Owen, Bristol Owen, Chevy Owen, Cruze Owen, Mercedes Owen, Zara Owen, Elliott White, and Kylie Hanson; siblings, Harla Halverson, Terry (Chris) Lund, Candace Lund, William Lund, Becky (Jeff) Michaels, Fred (Cathy) Lund, Janet Leitner, and Lisa (Marty) Putz; also nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.

A celebration of Lieanna's life will be held at a later date. Cremation services will be performed by Dickinson Funeral Home.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.