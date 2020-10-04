Scott Gordon Sklenar

Scott Gordon Sklenar, 59, passed away at home with his family present Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A private family service was held Friday, Oct. 3, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes, La Crosse. Father Nathaniel Kuhn officiated. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorials in his name can be directed to Gundersen Health System Oncology Department or Gundersen Health System Hospice Program. To offer online expressions of sympathy please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.