Michele V. Deboer

Michele V. Deboer, 67, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

Michele was a loving wife, mother and friend. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com. Memorials may be directed to the Coulee Region Humane Society, La Crescent Animal Rescue, or the charity of one's choice.