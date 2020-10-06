Timothy D. Kersten

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. -- Timothy "Taco Tim" D. Kersten, 74, of Lake Hallie passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Tim was born in Minot, N.D., to Bradley and Margaret Kersten April 6, 1946. He grew up in Bottineau, N.D. He married Nancy Peterson Nov. 8, 1969, in Moorhead, Minn. He graduated from Moorhead State University. He was an Army veteran of Vietnam, where he was awarded The Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery. He was an entrepreneur at heart and was the first to bring Taco Johns to Wisconsin in 1974, eventually owning three restaurants in Eau Claire, and two in La Crosse, for nearly three decades.

In recent years, Tim had been enjoying time with his family. After a stroke in 2015, he became very involved in The Chippewa Valley Aphasia Group. This group along with his speech therapist, Tania, Tom Sather and the students from The Center for Communication Disorders at UWEC, became a very big part of his life. He enjoyed spending time with them and working on his speech.

Tim is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Mitchel, Jason (Kristyn), and Patrick (Meagan); sister, Nancy (Gail Carns); and grandchildren, Casey, Vincent, Judah, Jonah, and Bradley. He is further survived by his many cousins and countless friends. Tim was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire, Wis. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave., in Eau Claire, with Pastor Mark Schultz officiating. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. In the interest of public health, facial coverings and social distancing measures will be required at all times. The family understands if you are unable to attend due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Tim's honor to the Chippewa Valley Aphasia Group at P.O. Box 64, Eau Claire, Wis., 54702, or a charitable organization of donor's choice.

Arrangements are by Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.