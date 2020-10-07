Menu
Isabelle M. Stigen
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1934
DIED
April 12, 2020

Isabelle M. (Helstad) Stigen

Isabelle M. (Helstad) Stigen, 86, of La Crosse died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 31, 1934, in Ettrick, to John and Alma (Hogden) Helstad. She married Robert Stigen March 2, 1963.

Isabelle was a very kind, sweet person who was very active in her church. She enjoyed riding her bike, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and family get togethers.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Lori (Doug) Bakke, Lynn (Daniel) Kruck, Todd Stigen, Brian Stigen and Jeremy Stigen; grandchildren, Jessica Bakke, Alyssa Grinde, Brandon Bakke, Jacob Kruck, Samuel Kruck, Brianna Stigen and Kinsley Stigen; great-grandchildren, Alexis Bakke, Wyatt Grinde and Avyanna Meza; a brother, Howard Helstad; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Pyrl Helstad; and a sister, Burnetta Malesytcki.

A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial service
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
I was lucky enough to have her (and most of the family) babysit me. I always called her Grandma because she was so kind and nurturing. I have very fond memories of her and the family and the house. I was sad to hear of this news.
Thinking of you all
Shayna Arnold Colbert Millard
Shayna Kay Millard
Friend
May 13, 2020
It is with great sorrow the passing of our good friend. This is Sue Black,daughter of Lois Black. It was a great pleasure for Mom and I to get to know and spend time with Izzy. She being an important part of the wild bingo five. I personally will miss being her waitress at bingo. Always being reminded the shot needed in her coffee. I told her maybe it would be something special other than cream. She was quite the character and a sweet being. She is missed. We extend our hugs to you all. God Bless
Suzanne Black
Friend
April 16, 2020
My heartfelt condolences.
peter helstad
April 16, 2020
Every time I saw Mrs. Stigen she had a smile on her face. Such a kind soul that will be greatly missed in this world.
Terry Valentine
Acquaintance
April 15, 2020
Jessica Bakke
Grandchild
April 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. She was a great lady. Our thoughts are with you ❤
Kevin and Karen Arnold
Kevin Arnold
Friend
April 14, 2020
I love you Grandma ❤
Jessica Bakke
Grandchild
April 14, 2020