David Howard Nyhus

On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, David Howard Nyhus, 83, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed on to Heaven. David was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Westby, to Palmer and Hazel (Hansen). He grew up in the Westby area, alongside his twin sister, Dorothy and brother, Kenneth. After serving our nation in the Army for four years, stationed in Germany, during the Cold War, David married the love of his life, Sandra Holen, Feb. 2, 1958, and raised four children in Fulton, Wis. He worked for 30 years at General Motors in Janesville, Wis., before retiring with Sandra in Barre Mills.

Ever the outdoors-man, David lived his best life when enjoying nature, hunting, fishing, and taking care of his acreage. Nothing would get him as excited as a good story, and he excelled at telling them. A grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather to 11, David loved getting a rise out of the kiddos and making them laugh. His stories, jokes, laugh, and infectious smile are missed by many.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Hazel; his sister, Dorothy; and his nephew, Dean. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; four children, Lori Hareid (Jason), David (JoAnn), Terry (Ann), and Timothy (Sara); his brother, Kenneth; his grandchildren, Tanya Peters (Steve), Angelea Arthur, Melissa Katzman (Justin), Jessica Ahnen (Ben), Ashley Apfel (Lee), Shannon Stingl (Hunter), Jacob, Garret, Erin, Danielle Westerman (Bill), Kyle, Colin, Quinn, and Ryan; his great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Emily, Cody, Dalten, Ethan, Landen, Easton, Addyson, Kinsley, Serenity, and Skylar; and many family members and friends.

funeral service will be held for family and close friends at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Please bring a mask for use during the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memoriam. www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.