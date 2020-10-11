Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald D. Hess
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Gerald D. Hess

BELEN, N.M. -- Gerald D. Hess, 71, of Belen died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M. University Hospital.

He was born Aug. 12, 1949, in La Crosse, to Philip W. and Mildred M. (Hall) Hess.

He is survived by his best friend, Linus Hyl; one sister, Jean Labus of Baraboo, Wis.; two brothers, Philip Hess of La Crosse, and Edward Hess of Laughlin, Nev.; 13 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Phyllis Broker and Carol Bentzen.

While we are unable to hold a memorial service due to current events, our family is grateful for everyone's prayers, love and support.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.