Gerald D. Hess

BELEN, N.M. -- Gerald D. Hess, 71, of Belen died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M. University Hospital.

He was born Aug. 12, 1949, in La Crosse, to Philip W. and Mildred M. (Hall) Hess.

He is survived by his best friend, Linus Hyl; one sister, Jean Labus of Baraboo, Wis.; two brothers, Philip Hess of La Crosse, and Edward Hess of Laughlin, Nev.; 13 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Phyllis Broker and Carol Bentzen.

While we are unable to hold a memorial service due to current events, our family is grateful for everyone's prayers, love and support.