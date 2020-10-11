Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Vern Culbert
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Donald Vern Culbert

Donald Vern Culbert, 84, passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Mesa, Ariz., Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. Originally from La Crosse, he was born to Vern and Verna (Culbert) Hjelsand June 18, 1936. He married Therese Zeimentz Dec. 30, 1954.

He is survived by their five children, Tony (Ann) Culbert, Debra (Greg) Krajewski, Robert (Laura) Culbert, Terri-Lynn Gardner and Sandra Culbert; six grandchildren, Colette (Nick) Hitner, Bridget Culbert, Stephanie (Joe) Singer, Carolyn (Vlad) Gurevich, Sean Krajewski, Ian (Justyce) Krajewski; and six great-grandchildren, Chance and Canaan Singer, Anna and Phoebe Gurevich and Kinnia and Kieran Ring; sisters, Phyllis (John) Gray and Diane Dalton; brother, Vern (Teresa) Hjelsand; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He served in the Navy and Naval Air Force Reserve, was a handyman and electrician, retired from Pabst (Heileman's) Brewing Company, loved to dance and spend time with family and friends.

Funeral Mass, family only, Oct 20, at St. Bridget Catholic Parish, Mesa.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Funeral Mass
St. Bridget Catholic Parish
, Mesa, Wisconsin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.