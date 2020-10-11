Sharon Eileen Clark

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Sharon Eileen Clark left this world and stepped into her next adventure.

The family and friends that she left behind wish her well, but will miss her terribly. Collectively, they remember a generous woman, who loved her family and friends with a light hearted energy, and who would do anything for the people she loved. Sharon cherished her time in her garden and creating new dishes in her kitchen. Sharon wasn't afraid of hard work, and was once described as a woman who never gave up on anything or anyone. She loved to laugh, and often was the heart of any gathering. She loved celebrating with other people, and was always exploring new experiences. These included parasailing in Mexico, bungee jumping in California, rock concerts with her son, and walking around Italy with her daughters (a week before a hip replacement). There was much to be seen, and she wasn't going to waste one minute worrying about pain. That was never her style. Speaking of style, Sharon was also known for her incredible fashion sense! She loved bright colors and ambitious jewelry. She was a classy woman who loved a chance to dress up and go out and enjoy local wineries, favorite local restaurants, community theatre events, and artist markets with anyone who would join her.

Sharon's family loved her as their best friend, and her best friends loved her as family. No one stayed a stranger for very long in her company.

Sharon leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Roland (Bud) Clark; her daughters, Vicki (Ross), Coleen (Jim); and sons, Darin (Claire) and Randy (Theresa); her grandchildren, Ben, Elizabeth, Jonas, Jember, Kaitlyn, Austin and Cassidy, will always know that she loved them "A Bushel and a Peck," and the reason she kept "pockets full of hugs and kisses" for them.

Sharon leaves a wake of people who love her forever and look forward to reuniting with her again someday.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate and burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Minnesota City, Minn., at a later date. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church. In honor of Sharon, if you are planning on attending the service, please feel free to wear bright colors. Also, social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Organization at www.pancan.org/ Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.