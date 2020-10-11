Verona J. Helming

ONALASKA -- Verona J. Helming, 86, of Onalaska died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center. She was born April 4, 1934, in Plymouth, Wis., to Eugene and Elvera (Boldt) Spradau. She married Calvin F. Helming July 12, 1952, in Plymouth. Verona worked as an activities therapist at the Onalaska Care Center, and later for the Hillview Health Care Center, before her retirement in 1996. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC in La Crosse. Verona had a love of children and spent much of her retirement hosting day care in Tomah.

Verona is survived by her four children and their families, Calvin Jr. of West Salem; John (Patty) Helming and their sons, Stephen (Tiffany Everson) Helming and children, Calvin and Tolena of West Salem, and Sam (Victoria) Helming of La Crosse; Tim (Jill) Helming of Onalaska, and their children, T.J. of La Crosse and Ben (Jess) Helming of Madison, Wis.; and Pete Helming of St. Paul; two great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She is also survived by two brothers, Dick Spradau of Plymouth, and Ralph (Tina) Spradau of Wentzville, Mo.; a brother-in-law, Lester (Bonnie) Brannen of Jackson, Miss.; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, The Rev. Calvin Helming June 18, 2012; a son, Stephen Paul Helming; and sisters, Barbara Brannen and Nancy Spradau.

A memorial service will he held at a later date. Burial will be in the Immanuel UCC Cemetery in the town of Herman, Sheboygan County, Wis. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service of Onalaska is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.