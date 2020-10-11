Darlene Jewel Kolbo

ONALASKA -- Darlene Jewel Kolbo, 96, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center.

She was born in Rock Island, Ill., to Ella E. Brownlee and Leonard G. Knochenmus July 27, 1924, and married the love of her life, Arthur L. Kolbo in Vallejo, Calif., spending 68 years together before his death eight years ago.

She is survived by daughters, Debra L. (Nick) Nichols, Ellen I. (Jeffrey) McDonah; grandchildren, Nate Melby (Adriane), Katherine Dangerfield (Sherman), Amanda Nogee, Jack Bauman, Jamie Saitta (Steven); stepgrandchildren, Jacob Nichols, and Alex McDonah (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Jordan, Zayden, Torbjorn, Adeline, Ivan; and step-great-grandchildren, Cooper, Maddie, Henry; and many dear nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Kolbo; brother, Leonard V. Knochenmus (Judy); and her mother and father.

Darlene led a rich life of love for her family and dedication to community. She volunteered at area help crisis lines and the Dorcas Society at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in La Crosse. She shared loyalty to family and neighbors whenever a helping hand was needed, by making and sharing delicious food and cuddling as many children as she could hold. Darlene was an independent woman, learning to swim in her 50s and working on B-52 bombers during World War II in California. She was an animal-lover, taking in a few lucky pets and giving them a kind, forever home. In addition to creative hobbies and volunteer interests, she also worked at K-Mart, the Auto-lite, and the Rubber Mills, in La Crosse.

Our family wishes to sincerely thank the Onalaska Care Center staff for their compassionate care.

At request of the family, memorials may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse, Wis., 54601.

Due to current circumstances, private services will be held for the immediate family, at the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, rural La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.