Allen Charles Nelson

Allen Charles Nelson, 88, of La Crosse died from complications of Covid-19 at Benedictine Manor Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

He was born July 13, 1932, on the home farm in Pierce County, Wis., to Archie John ad Hannah Clara (Pittman) Nelson.

Allen married Mary Ann Schmitz July 24, 1954, in St. Ann Catholic Church, Turtle Lake, Wis. They met while they were both students at River Falls.

Education was important to Allen. He graduated from Exile Grade School, Pierce Co., and Elmwood High School, Elmwood, Wis. He received a B.S. degree in 1954, from River Falls State Teacher College, River Falls, Wis., a M.S. degree in 1961, from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, S.D., and a Ph.D. degree in 1964, from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.

From 1957-1960, Allen taught at Lone Rock High School, Lone Rock, Wis., and from 1964-1996, at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. While at UWL he taught biology, mycology and medical mycology. He retired as full professor.

Allen served in the Army from 1954-56, based mostly at Fort Knox, Ky.

He had many interests, family, genealogy, woodworking, gardening and traveling, just to mention a few. He was a member of the La Crosse Area Genealogy Society, Knights of Columbus, Loyal Order of the Moose and the American Legion.

In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, Allen is survived by his children, Allen Charles and Donald John Nelson, Linda Marie Cummiskey and Janice Ann (Daniel) Springer; his grandchildren, Amy (Garret) Prince and Nicholas Springer; and great grandsons, Mason, Deacon and Ashton Prince. He is further survived by his brother, Gerald (Mary Jane); and sister, Cleo (Lloyd) Frye; sisters-in-law, Kay Schmitz and JoAnn Schmitz; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and her husband, Darlene and George Toon; his father and mother-in-law, John and Elizabeth Schmitz; sister-in-law and her husband, Gertrude and Frank Moriak; brothers-in-law, Raymond and his wife, Margaret and John and Jerome Schmitz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery La Crosse. Due to the risks presented by Covid-19, there will be no public visitation prior to the Mass. The family wishes everyone to stay safe. Those in attendance are asked to practice safe social distancing and face coverings are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Allen's memory. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com. and the Mass will be live-streamed at www.mmoclacrosse.org.