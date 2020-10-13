Mary Jo (Klonecki) Rathman

Mary Jo (Klonecki) Rathman, born Sept. 2, 1943, daughter of Clarence Klonecki and Bernice Meyer (Howly), was called to the Lord Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Aurora Hospital in Oshkosh, Wis.

Mary Jo enjoyed gardening, community services, volunteering, and taking bus trips.

Mary Jo is survived by son, Greg (Lisa); daughters, Debbie and Connie, son, Don (Sheila), and daughter, Lizz (Josh); brother, Jeff (Sandy); sister, Peggy (Mel); sister-in-law, Jan; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews; and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her son, Doug; parents; brothers, Jim, Larry and Denny.

Mary Jo was known for her welcoming heart and love for all. She will be missed dearly. Celebration of life will be held at a later date, undecided at this time. Details will be posted on Mary Jo's Facebook page.