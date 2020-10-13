Donald William Prosser

LANSING, Iowa -- Donald William Prosser, 77, of Lansing died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. Donald was born Oct. 2, 1943, to Donald and Dorothy (Cole) Prosser in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Throughout the years Don worked at Waterloo Industries and most recently Lansing Furniture. He served as secretary of the Lansing Marina Board. Don was a River Rat, who loved boating, fishing and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed stock car races, NASCAR, watching old cowboy movies and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes football.

Surviving Don are his wife, Sharon (Kubal) Prosser of Lansing; children, Kristie (Bill) Seemann and Todd Prosser, from Don's first marriage to Sue Frazier; stepchildren, Crystal Janssen, Tom (Jane) Eggen and Natalie (Fred) Iausly; grandchildren, Cassie (Slobodon Maljkovic), Mitchell, Gina and Alex; stepgrandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, Caroline, Olivia and Eva.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Prosser and Dorothy Davis; stepchildren, Tammy Eggen and Michael Eggen; and stepgrandchild, Casey Eggen.

There are no services planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A heartfelt thank you goes to hospice (Kacey, Brinna, Brittney and Alex) and neighbors, Dave and Linda.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.