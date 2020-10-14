Menu
Ann Louise Opsahl Schmidt
DIED
October 11, 2020

Ann Louise Opsahl Schmidt

BRADENTON, Fla. --Ann Louise Opsahl Schmidt, 74, of Bradenton passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Ann is a native of La Crosse, and was the daughter of the late Albin and Lillian Opsahl.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert Schmidt; son, Christopher Bonau Schmidt; daughter-in-law, Sarah Bonau Schmidt, in Berlin, Germany; granddaughters, Katalin and Klara Schmidt, in Budapest, Hungary; daughter, Julie Huebner; son-in-law, Ralf Huebner, in Bayreuth, Germany; daughter, Marietta Bourgeau; son-in-law, Oliver Bourgeau in Seattle; sister, Carole Sauer Brooks and brother-in-law, Jack Brooks, in Atlanta, Ga.

Ann was a dedicated and compassionate nurse by profession, a loving mother, a proud grandmother and a joyful friend. She loved her dogs, riding her jet ski and enjoyed time with friends and family. Her hugs, smiles and laughter will always hold a special memory in all of our hearts.

We appreciate the kindness and care provided to our loving mother over the last four years. A service will be held in the coming months, when her family can gather in person in La Crosse. A date and time for the celebration of Annie's life will be announced when travel restrictions allow.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Friends are invited to share memories, leave condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
Ann was my very best friend growing up on the Northside, attending St. James and Aquinas together. I have many fond memories when I spent countless hours at their home on Loomis St. To this day, I still remember their phone number of 782-3226. May her kind soul Rest In Peace.
Larry Hogden
October 14, 2020