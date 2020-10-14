Lorenz 'Bud' A. Bischel

Loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Lorenz "Bud" A. Bischel, 92, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Bud was born in Chippewa Falls, Wis., to Louis and Isabelle Bischel. He grew up in Downing, alongside his siblings, Helen, John, Rich, Gene, Jeanette and David. In his early school years, the priests in town called him Buddy. That stuck. And, if you knew Bud, you would know that was the perfect name for him - always friendly and outgoing with a kind and encouraging word for everyone.

Bud graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1945. He served in both the U.S. Army at the end of World War II and the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After college, he became a civil engineer and worked at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in La Crosse, for 40 years. He was an active volunteer throughout his life, including serving Meals on Wheels into his mid-80s.

Most importantly, Bud married Louise Grutzik, in City Point, in 1958. We expect she met him in heaven today, with a cold beer and a home-cooked dinner, ready to catch up on their favorite stories around the table.

Together, Bud and Louise had a wonderful life, focused on their family near and far. They raised four children who survive them, Karen (Matt) Deshler of Onalaska, Tom Bischel of Farmington, Minn., Steve Bischel of Lakeville, Minn., and Kevin (Laurie) Bischel of Chicago. They delighted in their grandchildren, Lauren Deshler of Sioux Falls, S.D., Alex (Joe) Inglett of La Crosse, Taylor (R.T.) Mould of Bloomington, Minn., Lily Bischel of Farmington, and Theo, Owen, and Luke Bischel of Chicago. Earlier this year, Bud became a great-grandfather to Weston Inglett, who shares his Papa's great hair. Bud also is survived by his siblings, Jeanette DeLuca of Menomonie, Wis., and David Bischel of Downing; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who miss him already.

Bud was a charter member of St. Pius Catholic Church and a member of Mary, Mother of the Church Parish for decades. His private funeral will be held at MMOC for family at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, and can be live-streamed at http://www.mmoclacrosse.org/. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with entombment to be held in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse.

Memorials are preferred and can be directed to Aquinas Catholic Foundation.

