Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolores C. Brumm

Dolores C. Brumm

EITZEN, Minn. -- Dolores C. Brumm, 91, of Eitzen passed away, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Luke's Church
, Eitzen, Minnesota
Oct
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Luke's Church
, Eitzen, Minnesota
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.