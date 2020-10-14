Menu
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Stella Beatrice (Rosendahl) Burmester, of New Albin entered into the eternal care of our Lord Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Thornton Manor, Lansing, Iowa. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. John's United Church of Christ, rural Eitzen. Pastor Paul Burgess will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the New Albin Community Center and from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St John's UCC. Social distancing and wearing facial coverings are encouraged. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
