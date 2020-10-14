Menu
THE VILLAGES, Fla./LA CROSSE -- Michael L. Ristow, 70, a resident of The Villages and formerly of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, surrounded by his family as he fought a short but courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to and masks will be required. To read the obituary in its entirety and offer Mike's family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
