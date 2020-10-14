R. Scott Erickson

R. Scott Erickson, 67, died peacefully with his wife, Mary, at his side Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Scott was born July 11, 1953, to Casper and Leona (Solberg) Erickson, the third of four children. He graduated from Logan High School in 1971. After attending UW-La Crosse for two years, he began his career with UPS, retiring in 1998 after 27 years. He was a sports announcer for WKTY Radio for 22 years, providing commentary with his partner, Mike Kearns, for countless high school and college football and basketball games. On May 1, 1993, he married his best friend, Mary Reed, in Clarkston, Wash. For 27 years, they shared a passion for running, sports, travel and family.

Scott was well known in the La Crosse community. He was named the Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade Marshall in 2006 and spent many years enjoying the parades and festivities. He was a strong and active supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, serving on its Alumni Association Board. In 1999, he was honored to be inducted into the Club's Alumni Association Hall of Fame. Scott was also a proud member of UW-L's Backcourt Club and Quarterback Club.

Scott had many hobbies. He enjoyed watching sports and was a die-hard Wisconsin sports fan. He loved the outdoors, whether fishing with his buddies or hunting on the Solberg family farm with cousins, Mark Sheldon and Theron Solberg. He loved to golf and was an avid runner in his younger years, competing in many races. He also loved to travel, and most years, enjoyed a trip to Arizona, to watch the Brewers spring training with his Erickson family and friends.

More than anything, Scott loved his wife and family. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, and he was at every family birthday party, celebration and sporting event. He was everyone's favorite Uncle, even if you weren't related to him. Scott was simply the best of the best.

Scott is survived by his wife, Mary; his brother, Terrance (Sue) Erickson of La Crosse; and his sister, Peggy (Steve) Peterson of Wichita, Kan.; nieces and nephews, Joshua (Rachael) Erickson of Sun Prairie, Jacob (Jessie) Erickson of La Crosse, Jessica (Shawn) Erickson Bacon of La Crosse, Jenna (Andrew) Fernholz of La Crosse, Jordana (Bobbie) Reinhart of Fitchburg, Lucas (Tiffany) Peterson of Goddard, Kan., Aaron Peterson of Park City, Kan., and Cory (Bethany) Peterson of Overland Park, Kan.; his in-laws, Jim and Beverly Reed of Clarkston; brother-in-law, Mark (Michelle) Reed and nieces, Ruby and Macie of Puyallup, Wash.; sister-in-law, Lisa (Joe) Puhl of Rochester, Minn.; nephew, Ben (Kelli) Puhl of Minnetonka, Minn.; and 23 great-nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins and extended family. He was thrilled and proud to have two nephews named after him, Cory Scott Peterson and Lane Scott Erickson.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan Erickson; grandparents; aunts, uncles, and cousins, Gene Barnes, Steven Haugen and Ronald Solberg.

Due to COVID-19, private services for the immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home in La Crosse. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Burial will be in rural Ettrick Cemetery. The funeral service will be live-streamed for family and friends on the Facebook page of the funeral home. The link to their page and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Scott Erickson Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 5, Onalaska, Wis., 54650.

"Heaven received another angel."