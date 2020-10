Dorothy H. Gofus

Dorothy Helen (Ness) Gofus, 93, formerly of Onalaska passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem. A private burial will be held in the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please go to www.schumacher-kish.com.